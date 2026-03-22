Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday that the recent missile attacks on Diego Garcia show that Iran has the capacity to reach deep into Europe and poses a danger to the entire world.

Netanyahu was visiting the southern Israeli city of Arad, which faced Iranian missile strikes Saturday evening, when he also said his country and the US are fighting together on behalf of everyone.

If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They’re using that as a mass murder weapon.

Luckily, no one was killed, but that’s due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians, Netanyahu said.

Pointing out that Iran fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Diego Garcia, Netanyahu said, That’s 4,000 kilometres. I’ve been warning all the time. They now have the capacity to reach deep into Europe. They have already fired on European countries — Cyprus. They are putting everyone in their sights.

For the past two decades, Israel has been referring to the Iranian ballistic missile programme, arguing that such weapons with nuclear capabilities would pose a grave threat not only to itself but also to Europe.

Iran fired missiles at the UK-US air base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean Saturday.

The Israeli prime minister also drew attention to Iran’s attack on Jerusalem right next to the holy sites of the three monotheistic faiths, the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Al Aqsa Mosque and said, By dint of a miracle, again, no one was hurt.

The three sites were nevertheless the targets, he said.

A fragment from a ballistic missile fired by Iran fell quite close to the Al Aqsa mosque and the Western Wall Friday.

It was a second such attack during the recent escalation when the old city of Jerusalem, home to the three holy sites of the three faiths, was impacted.

In an earlier attack, debris from the intercepted missile fell quite close to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, leaving marks of destruction on some nearby buildings.

Netanyahu also said Iran is stopping the maritime international route, the energy route and trying to blackmail the entire world.

What more proof do you need that this regime that threatens the entire world has to be stopped? Israel and the United States are working together for the entire world, he claimed.

Calling upon the international community to come together in the fight against Iran, the Israeli leader said he is happy to see some of them beginning to move in that direction, but claimed that more is needed.

(US) President Trump’s call to have the international community confront this terrorist, fanatic regime of zealots is a call not only for the security of America and the security of Israel, but it’s also for the security of the entire world. And it’s time for them to act, he asserted.

Responding to questions from reporters, Netanyahu said that Israel is responding to these attacks with great force but not targeting Iranian civilians.

We’ve defined two clear goals. One is to completely break their nuclear programme, their missile programme and their capacity to produce the components for both of these programmes. We’re well on our way to achieving it, the Israeli premier claimed.

We’ve also set a goal of creating conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow this tyranny that has tormented them and made life miserable, and is making life miserable for the entire world. And I hope we achieve that too, he reiterated.

The missile strike in Arad Saturday evening left 115 people injured, with nine of them in serious condition, rescue services said.