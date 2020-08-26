Mumbai: Due to public demand, makers of Mirzapur announced the release date of Amazon Prime’s most awaited series Mirzapur-2’s Monday. While fans cannot wait to see the new series, many fans have also demanded to boycott this series.

The question now arises as to why fans have been demanding the boycott of the popular web series? And the reason is Mirzapur lead actor Ali Fazal.

Actually Mirzapur-2 series has actor Ali Fazal in the lead role and he himself has become the reason for the boycott. It is a well known fact that Ali Fazal and his girlfriend Richa Chaddha are supporters of anti-CAA, NRC protests.

They termed the CAA, NRC a blot to democracy. Earler, Ali Fazal had tweeted his take on the nationwide anti-CAA protests that started in December.

Taking advantage of his tweet, fans started trending the hashtag #BoycottMirzapur2 on Twitter.

See here:

This is the reason, we should boycott mirjapur2 and if you want to watch this dont watch on amzone prime, watch on telegram#BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/DxpMa0aMao — Gopal Pandit (@BiharibabuBr26) August 25, 2020

Twitter user @BiharibabuBr26 posted a screenshot of a couple of Ali Fazal’s tweets with the caption, “This is the reason, we should boycott mirjapur2 and if you want to watch this don’t watch on amzone prime, watch on telegram

Another user wrote, “I was really excited for Mirzapur 2 but after this Tweet. I will not watch it. That’s it. #BoycottMirzapur2”..

I was really excited for Mirzapur 2 but after this Tweet. I will not watch it. That's it.#BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/K2k30alP8t — Sneha Dutta (@the_snehadutta) August 25, 2020

Now with the release date of Mirzapur-2, people remembered his tweets. Due to which, now users are demanding to boycott their series. However, Ali deleted these tweets from his Twitter account. Many users tweeted fiercely at Ali Fazal and his series.

It features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur. Mirzapur season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Its first season consists of 9 episodes in total. The series has been renewed for a second season and is scheduled for 23 October 2020 premiere.