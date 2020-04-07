San Francisco: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly launching a new 13-inch MacBook Pro next month with the codename J223.

According to a noted Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will bring out a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro ‘next month’.

The current 13-inch MacBook Pro still uses butterfly keyboards that can suffer from issues such as sticky or unresponsive keys after prolonged use, which prompted Apple to initiate a free repair program worldwide in 2018.

Apart from the keyboard, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro is expected to get an upgraded processor in the form of one of Intel’s 10th-generation Ice Lake chips, built using a 10-nanometer architecture.

Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo proposed there would be a replacement of the 13-inch MacBook Pro by one sporting a 14.1-inch Mini LED display.

In Kuo’s note, the analyst doesn’t specify when the model would launch, except it would be sometime in 2020.