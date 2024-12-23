Rayagada: Works on a new bridge, connecting Rayagada with Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, on Jhanjabati river near the Majhighariani temple here is on its last leg. Works department started construction of the 62-metre bridge in 2017. After completion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is likely to inaugurate it during his visit to the district to attend cultural festival ‘Chaiti’, December 26.

Sources said residents of Rayagada district are dependent on Parbatipuram, Bobili, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam for healthcare services, trade and business, and other purposes. The old bridge on Jhanjabati river near the Majhighariani temple has become derelict with passage of time. The bridge will help people commute easily to Andhra Pradesh and lead to growth of business and commerce in Rayagada district. When contacted, Superintendent Engineer Ambikeya Mishra said the bridge work has reached its last legs and the consultancy agency has been asked to hand over the bridge to the department by December 31.

Questioned whether the Chief Minister will inaugurate the bridge, he clarified that the consultancy agency has been asked to complete the works before the Chief Minister’s visit to the district.

