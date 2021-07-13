Bargarh: Two-and-a-half years have elapsed since the construction of new private bus stand has been completed. The terminus besides the Bargarh-Bheden Canal Road has been built at a cost of Rs 5.5crore. However, it is yet to become operational. The bus owners continue to operate their services from the old bus stand. They have alleged that there are number of faults in the planning and construction of the new terminus that are preventing them from using it.

Everyday around 300 buses ply from Bargarh to different destinations. Hundreds of commuters are dependent on the bus terminus. Keeping in mind the problems faced by the commuters, the Bargarh Municipality constructed a new terminus.

However, the new terminus has now turned into a shelter for stray animals. In the evening, it turns into a den for anti-social elements.

Bargarh town resident Pradeep Kumar Mohanty described the situation as ‘unfortunate’. He pointed out that daily commuters face a number of hardships at the old terminus. In spite of that the new one remains non-functional, he said. “For the betterment of the people, the facility should be made functional at the earliest,” observed Mohanty.

Former Bargarh municipality chairman Prashant Behera was asked to comment on the situation. “It is a matter of concern that nothing has been done to make the new terminus operational. Once it starts functioning, not only will it help commuters, but also help the poor earn a living,” Behera pointed out.

Officials of the Bargarh Private Bus Owners’ Association however, had a different view to offer. “At the very outset, we had noticed flaws in the structural design. The owners had then refused to keep their buses or ply them from there. The association has given a proposal to the municipality to carry out the repair work. The municipality has also agreed to implement the proposals. Once that is done, the buses will operate from the new terminus,” said chief advisor of the association Debabrata Mishra.

Speaking on the subject, Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya said that he has conducted discussion with the owners’ association on this issue. “I hope the new bus stand will start functioning soon,” he said.

A source informed that since the municipality has agreed to implement the proposals of the association, the association has also agreed to operate buses from the new terminus. Chances are that the new terminus will be operational from July itself.