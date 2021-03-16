Bhubaneswar: In its fight against the new strain of COVID-19 virus which is said to be more contagious, the Odisha government has issued fresh guidelines.

The guidelines ask people to strictly follow the basic COVID-19 protocols like washing hands, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing; to receive COVID-19 vaccine as per the government protocol; to stay away from crowded places, to undergo home isolation for seven days if they have returned from other states and to undergo test if they demonstrate COVID-19 symptoms.

The government has also said that people should immediately consult doctors if they show the following symptoms. The symptoms are: Lack of appetite, headache and body pain, loose motion, emergence of skin disease and itching, sore throat and nasal congestion, chest pain and constant coughs.

PNN