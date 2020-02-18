New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in a court here in a case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at New Friends Colony December 15 last year and named Sharjeel Imam as an instigator.

The police said it has attached CCTV footage, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses as evidence in the charge sheet placed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur.

The court had Monday sent Imam, arrested on sedition charge last month, to one-day custody of Delhi Police in the violence case.

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

PTI