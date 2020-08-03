Khurda: With the implementation of Unlock.3, several markets and shops have opened all over the state. However to enforce the COVID-19 restrictions effectively, Khurda district collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout has issued fresh guidelines regarding the opening of shops in the district.

All the shops in the district will be open from morning 6am to evening 5pm. Barring medicine shops and petrol pumps no other shops will be allowed to open, Rout said.

A virtual meeting of Jatani Municipality and Balugaon NAC traders association was held Monday in this regard at the collectorate office where Rout instructed all the traders to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout the duration their shops are open.

“All shopkeepers have been asked to follow strictly social distancing norms. If any shopkeeper will be found violating the COVID-19 guidelines then fine will be imposed on them and their shops will be sealed till further order”, added Rout.

Rout also said that the decision has been taken in view of the public interest.

Around 30 trader associations had taken part in the virtual meeting.

Project Director of DRDA Diganta Routray, SP Ajaya Pratap Swain, Khurda Sub-Collector Ashok Dehuria, Municipality Executive Officer Swetapadma Satpathy and Bhubaneswar Sub Collector were also present in the meeting.

PNN