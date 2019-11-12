New Delhi: Arguably one of the greatest cricketers of all times, Sachin Tendulkar’s name is rarely ever out of the spotlight. Six years have gone past since the batting great played his last Test match in front of a Wankhede stadium that was packed to the rafters but the iconic Tendulkar remains one of the biggest names in Indian cricket.

Now the master blaster has been paid tribute in the most unique of fashion. A research scholar pursuing a Ph. D in spider taxonomy has decided to rename one of two newly-discovered species after Tendulkar. Well various brands have been named after the former Indian captain and the highest run-getter in the world, but now a species of a spider being called ‘Tendulkar’! Incredulous, isn’t it.

“I named (one spider) ‘Marengo sachintendulkar’ because Sachin happens to be my favourite cricketer,” Dhruv Prajapati was quoted as saying by a top-ranked daily of this city. “Another name is inspired by Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara who was a crusader in creating awareness about education in Kerala,” Dhruv Prajapati added.

Dhruv Prajapati is a junior researcher with the ‘Gujarat Ecological Education & Research (GEER’) Foundation. He said that the two new species are part of the Indomarengo and Marengo genus of Asian jumping spiders.

Well the question is whether Sachin Tendulkar would like to be honoured in this manner. He hasn’t reacted so far.

PNN & Agencies