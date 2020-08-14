Mumbai: Besides the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the death of his former manager Disha Salian is also hogging all the headlines.

Disha died of suicide a few days before Sushant’s death. Meanwhile, the name of actor Sooraj Pancholi is being linked in the case of her death.

Sooraj has filed separate complaints against TV actor Puneet Vashisht for spreading rumors and defamatory content about the deaths of Sushant and Disha.

According to media reports, Puneet shared a post on his social media account June 30, in which he added the name of Sooraj in the case of Sushant and Disha.

Pancholi said that his friends informed him about the post in the first week of July.

“Mischievous stories are planted in social media by Mr Puneet Vashisht and larger organised crime syndicate,” reads Pancholi’s complaint.

“The police should ask them to procure evidence for their theory and if they do not have any, action should be taken,” it added.

Meanwhile, Disha’s father Satish Salian has lodged a complaint with Mumbai’s Malwani police station for spreading rumors about Disha’s death.

Satish has filed complaint against three people. It says that three people named Puneet Vashisht, Sandeep Malani and Naman Sharma have spread a lot of rumours about Disha’s death.

Disha’s father has demanded strict action against these three accused.

Sources in Mumbai Police said that they are taking the complaint given by Satish very seriously. The cops are seeking legal opinions as they are very likely to file an FIR in the matter. IT act and IPC sections will also be added in the FIR.

Notably, Disha allegedly died of suicide June 8 just six days before Sushant’s death.