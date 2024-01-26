Bhubaneswar: India marks National Voters’ Day, a significant occasion to encourage active participation in the democratic process, January 25 every year. This day holds immense importance, reminding citizens of their fundamental right to vote and its crucial role in shaping the nation’s future. National Voters’ Day this year assumes all the more importance with 2024 being the election year. The theme of Voters’ Day this year is ‘Nothing like voting, I vote for sure’.

OrissaPOST interacted with the youngsters who are all set to vote for the first time this year. Here are some of their views…

It is exciting for me as I will vote for the first time. As a member of the young population, the important issues will be good and quality education. If youngsters get educated, then only they will be empowered to help India grow. Nowadays, voting is more important because of the advancement of media and technology. Now, youngsters are more alert, and active and they understand their own power.

Punyasila Mohanty | ITER

Voting is very important for youngsters and issues on which I will think before voting will be education and jobs for youngsters. I think the state government under Naveen Patnaik is doing well in terms of educational development with 5T School Transformation and Startup Odisha

Abhinab Tripathy | SOA

I believe that everyone should vote as everyone has a different opinion and in our Indian democracy, we can choose who governs us, this also allows us to have a say in this political world. It gives you the choice to vote for your local and national representatives, if you don’t vote, other people get to choose who represents you. Among the important issues, I believe we need to focus on environmentally sustainable approaches everywhere in terms of education and infrastructure as the environment is a permanent economy.

Srusti Mishra | PG 2nd year, Economics, RDWU

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP