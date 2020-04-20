New York: Weddings are meant to be festive affairs, full of gaiety, pomp and splendour. Every family, according to their financial capability tries to make marriage an affair to remember.

Forced postponement

But now with the coronavirus outbreak wreaking mayhem in 193 countries of the world, weddings for once, have taken the back seat. With a ban on gatherings and social distancing norms implemented in most countries hit by coronavirus, weddings have either been postponed or indefinitely cancelled. Unless of course you are a resident of New York state.

Many couples have gone ahead with their wedding plans despite the outbreak of coronavirus. They have taken wedding vows over video calls. The method helps in maintaining social distancing and at the same time enables couples to proclaim their love for one another.

This American state has been one of the worst hit in the world by coronavirus. Amid the crisis the New York government has come up with a one of its kind solution. It has said that couples can get married through the video calling app ‘Zoom’. This decision will enable couples to tie the nuptial knot and maintain social distancing at the time of a pandemic.

Popularity of Zoom

Irrespective of the security threat involved more and more people are using ‘Zoom’ during the lockdown period. And now New York has allowed marriages to be prophesised through ‘Zoom’.

“There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage,” New York governor Andrew Cumo said during his Saturday briefing here to the media. “You can do it by Zoom,” Cumo added.

The video calling platform ‘Zoom’ has gained huge popularity across the world during the lockdown period. Meetings, online classes and exchanging marriage vows, everything is being conducted on this one platform.

The New York government’s initiative will no doubt bring a huge relief to all couples who were planning to get married. They will certainly now use the ‘Zoom’ app to tie the knot.

Death rate decreasing

Meanwhile the death toll in New York State reached close to 13,000, Sunday. However, healthcare professionals have pointed out that the rate of deaths has hit its lowest in two weeks. The first case of coronavirus in the state was reported March 1.

Agencies