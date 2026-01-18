Indore: Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana took three wickets each but centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips took New Zealand to 337 for eight against India in the third and final ODI here Sunday.

Mitchell struck his second consecutive century of the series to make 137 off 131 balls with 15 fours and three sixes, while Phillips hit nine fours and three sixes to score 106 off only 88 balls.

The two revived New Zealand with a 219-run stand for the fourth wicket after the Kiwis had slumped to 58 for three, with Arshdeep taking two wickets upfront.

While Arshdeep returned 3/63 from his full quota of overs, Rana was expensive, giving away 84 runs from his 10 overs for three wickets.

Towards the end, skipper Michael Bracewell hit an 18-ball 28 not out with three sixes and a four.

Brief scores

New Zealand 337/8; 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 137, Glenn Phillips 106; Arshdeep Singh 3/63, Harshit Rana 3/84) vs India.

PTI