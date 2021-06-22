Southampton: New Zealand took a slender first innings lead of 32 runs in the WTC final being played at the Ageas Bowl here Tuesday. The Kiwis were bowled out for 249 in their first innings on what was officially supposed to be the last day of the match. However, with a reserve day in hand, the game will spill on to Wednesday to ascertain whether a clear winner is found.

The Kiwis started at their overnight score of 101 for two and went to lunch at 135 for five. The Indian pacers especially Mohammed Shami (4/76) and Ishant Sharma (3/48) proved quite a handful for the Kiwi batsmen. It was due to the efforts of tail-enders Kyle Jamieson (23) and Tim Southee (30) that New Zealand managed a vital first innings lead, something which did not look possible when they were reduced to 162 for six. However, even as Kane Williamson (49, 177b, 6×4) held one end up, both Jamieson and Southee swung their bats with abandon to take their side past the Indian total of 217.

Even though Jasprit Bumrah (0/57) had a disappointing game, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/28) played his part to a nicety in restricting New Zealand’s first innings lead. In the end Ravindra Jadeja (1/20) dismissed Southee to polish of the Kiwi innings.

Brief scores: India 217, New Zealand 249 (Kane Williamson 49, Tim Southee 30, Mohammed Shami 4/76, Ishant Sharma 3/48, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/28). Match to continue