Mount Maunganui: Losing opener Sanju Samson early, India posted 44/1 in the first five overs in the fifth T20I against New Zealand here Sunday.

With captain Virat Kohli rested, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first as India aim to inflict a 5-0 series clean-sweep on their hosts.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (captain), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.

India: Lokesh Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

