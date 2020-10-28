Sambalpur: A newborn girl of Charamal who was allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 15,000 was rescued by local police from Rairakhol area in Sambalpur district Wednesday.

The baby girl is just one month and seven days old.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the Childline members in this regard, the baby girl was rescued by Charamal police. Police also detained the couple belonging to Keutibahal village who had allegedly purchased the newborn girl.

As the accused parents of the newborn girl could not nourish their child owing to poverty, they were compelled to dispose her off to another couple of a nearby locality, the baby’s parents said.

Charamal police has registered a case and launched a probe in this connection. The infant is presently in the custody of Rairakhol police.

PNN