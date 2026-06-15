Hatadihi/Bancho: The body of a newborn girl was recovered from a toilet in the women’s ward of Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Keonjhar Sunday, police said. Sources said a woman who entered the toilet around 9 am found the infant’s body inside the toilet pan and immediately alerted hospital authorities.

Ghasipura police, led by SDPO Kamal Kumar Panda and IIC Kishore Chandra Pradhan, reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Officials said blood and other biological samples were collected in the presence of a magistrate for a DNA test.

A case of unnatural death (28/2026) has been registered and an investigation launched. Some attendants of patients admitted to the women’s ward told police that an unidentified woman had entered the area around 5 am and left a short while later. Investigators were examining her role in the incident. Hospital Superintendent KC Dash said police were informed after the body was found and CCTV footage from the hospital is being reviewed.

The SDPO said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident would be clear after analysis of CCTV footage, DNA test results and other forensic reports.