Bhubaneswar: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near Maharaja Cinema Hall in Acharya Vihar area here in the wee hours of Friday. “The infant’s condition is normal,” said Saheed Nagar police station inspector in-charge (IIC) Dilip Kumar M Bhuyan, adding that she has been admitted to Capital Hospital. The cops, however, are yet to trace the parents of the baby girl. Footage of the CCTVs installed in the vicinity is being scanned to identify the culprit behind the incident. According to sources, locals of the nearby slum said they heard the baby’s wailing around 3am Friday. “Initially, we mistook it for a stray animal’s howl. But when the sound grew louder, we rushed to the spot to see the abandoned baby on the roadside and informed the PCR,” said a slum woman. The sources added that the child has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.