Deogarh: A newborn boy was rescued from a forest near Kasada village under Jamankira police limits in Deogarh district Monday morning.

According to reports, Sunita Nayak of the village heard the cries of a baby while collecting kendu leaves in the forest. She began a search and discovered the baby boy before bringing him home. Later, she handed over the infant to her sister, Susmita Nayak, a resident of Mahulduma village under Kansara panchayat in Reamal police limits.

Susmita, an issueless woman, expressed her strong desire to adopt the baby and started caring for him. However, Tuesday morning, a local informed the Childline officials on 1098 following which a team from Child Protection Unit, under the direction of Deogarh district child protection officer (DCPO) Romeo Mohapatra, visited Mahulduma and took custody of the child.

The rescue team enquired about the incident and shifted the baby to Debagarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) around 3pm. Sources said the infant, weighing 1.7kg, is being treated at special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the DHH where his condition is stable. The DCPO said the baby will be handed over to Child Welfare Committee (CWC) as soon as his health condition improves.

“If someone comes forward with valid documents to claim the child, custody will be transferred accordingly. Otherwise, the process for legal adoption of the child will begin, as per departmental protocols.

Meanwhile, unable to bear the pain of being separated from the infant, Susmita reportedly fainted at the hospital multiple times. She continued to express her wish to adopt the baby officially.

PNN