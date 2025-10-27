Berhampur: A newborn baby boy, found abandoned in a plastic bag near Ramachandrapur petrol pump under Gopalpur police limits, was rescued and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

According to reports, the baby, estimated to be seven to eight days old and weighing 2.1 kg, was spotted Saturday afternoon when a middle-aged woman allegedly dropped a bag and left the place.

Two brothers working as carpenters nearby spotted the baby in a plastic bag. A man passing by the road offered to take care of the child and took him away. However, Childline (1098) was alerted about the incident, following which district administration officials and Childline workers located the infant at Dura village.

The man initially refused to hand over the baby. Still, officials, with the assistance of police, rescued the child and shifted him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where he is being treated at Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the hospital. District Child Protection Officer Rajashree Das said the child will be moved to Utkal Balashram at Gosani Nuagaon once he recovers. She added that an investigation is underway to trace the mother, who is suspected to have abandoned the baby shortly after birth.

Authorities believe the child might have been delivered at a private hospital, as a medical tag was found attached to the umbilical cord. “Based on the tag, we are verifying recent childbirth records at both private and government hospitals to identify the mother and determine the circumstances of the abandonment,” Das said.