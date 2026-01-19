Umerkote: In a shocking incident, the body of a newborn boy was recovered from the embankment of a pond at Koelarabeda village under this block in Nabarangpur district Sunday morning, police said.

Umerkote police reached the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation.

Authorities said that, though it is yet unclear as to how the body landed on the pond embankment, a thorough probe will reveal the details.

According to police, some locals who had taken cattle out Sunday morning noticed the body beneath a date palm tree near the pond embankment.

They alerted villagers and local Panchayat Samiti (Block) member Ram Singh Pujari, who informed the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramakanta Sai and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Narendra Golapi reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The body was cremated after the autopsy was conducted at Umerkote community health centre (CHC), police said.

A case (6/26) has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Residents have demanded strict action against those responsible for the inhuman act.