Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday announced that a newly constructed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhubaneswar will be named after Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid rich tributes to Ambedkar and said that he was a visionary leader and dedicated social reformer. He has worked all his life to build a just society.

To make the public aware of his great contribution and ideals in nation-building, a special gallery will be built at the bus terminal, the notification added.

A copy of the Constitution of India along with various items used by Baba Saheb will also be on display here, the notification said.

PNN & Agencies