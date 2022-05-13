Bhubaneswar: A young doctor, who had married just 20 days back, was found dead in his rest room under mysterious circumstances Thursday night at a private hospital under Bharatpur police limits in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased was identified as Sishir Kumar Sahu from Jharsuguda. Sishir was an associate professor of Paediatric department of the health facility. He had got married around 20 days ago.

According to a police source, Sishir was on duty on the intervening night and his rest room was closed from inside.

As he did not come out for quite a long time, some staff of the hospital suspected foul play and broke open the room door to find him lying on a bed in critical condition.

Later, Sishir was rushed to intensive-care unit of the private hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

He was administered Potassium Chloride injection and also Tramadol injection as he was suffering from lower back pain, the source said.

Bharatpur police recovered Sishir’s body and sent it for post-mortem. Actual cause behind untimely death of the doctor has not been ascertained yet. Police have launched a probe into the death.

