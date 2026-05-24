Tangi: A newlywed woman allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself inside her house at Tarapi village under Hatabaradi panchayat and Tangi police limits in Khurda district Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Purnima Pradhan, the wife of Guru Charan Tarai of the village. Family members reportedly found her hanging inside the house and informed local residents and police.

On receiving information, Tangi police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination. The exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained, and police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

However, the woman’s fam ily alleged that Purnima was murdered by her in-laws, who later hanged the body to make the death appear as a case of suicide. Acting on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, Naba Kishore Pradhan, Tangi police registered a case (No. 424/26) and arrested her husband, Guru Charan Tarai, for questioning in connection with the incident.

According to police, Purnima, a resident of Haripur village, had married Guru Charan April 27 in a traditional ceremony.

Barely 25 days into the marriage, she was found hanging inside her matrimonial home at Tarapi village Saturday, triggering suspicion and outrage among her family members.