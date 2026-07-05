Islamabad: Pakistan capital Islamabad is emerging as the leading venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the US and Iran, a media report said Sunday.

The US and Iran signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

The resumption of the talks is part of ongoing efforts to keep the diplomatic process on track and resolve long standing disputes between Washington and Tehran, Dawn reported quoting diplomatic sources.

“There are two possible venues for the technical talks – Islamabad and the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland,” one diplomatic source said. “Islamabad, however, is the more likely option.”

The technical talks are expected to take place July 11, although a final decision on the venue has yet to be announced.

The talks were temporarily delayed because of the multi-day state funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials have indicated that the composition of Tehran’s delegation will be announced after the funeral ceremonies conclude.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for the last three decades, was killed February 28, the first day of the massive US and Israeli joint air strikes on Tehran.

Starting Sunday, the burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom and will continue till Tuesday, July 7. The final burial ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on Thursday, July 9.

Dawn further quoted diplomatic sources to say that the negotiations will focus on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and Iranian assets frozen abroad.

The discussions are also expected to address regional security issues, including efforts to preserve stability in the Strait of Hormuz and maintain the recently agreed ceasefire in Lebanon.

The July 11 meeting is intended to advance the framework established under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed two weeks ago, which gave both sides 60 days to negotiate a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and related issues.

The latest diplomatic efforts follow indirect technical discussions held in Doha earlier this week.

US President Donald Trump described those talks as “very good”, while Iranian officials said the two sides had reached an understanding on the partial release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. US officials, however, reportedly disputed that any such agreement had been reached.

Diplomatic sources said mediators from Qatar and Pakistan continued to facilitate indirect contacts during the pause in negotiations, with discussions focusing on ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and preserving the 60-day ceasefire agreed after June negotiations in Switzerland.

The most recent high-level negotiations were held at Switzerland’s Burgenstock resort and were mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. Those talks produced what negotiators described as a roadmap for reaching a broader agreement covering Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, maritime security and regional de-escalation.

Diplomatic sources said marathon negotiating sessions addressed nuclear restrictions, sanctions relief, security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Lebanon ceasefire. Although negotiators reported progress, they cautioned that the process remained fragile amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Officials familiar with the negotiations said the next round of high-level direct talks is expected to take place in Doha during the third week of July, after technical teams complete work on the details of a possible agreement.

PTI