Barcelona: Neymar ‘will always be welcome’ back at Barcelona, the Spanish giants’ striker Luis Suarez was quoted as saying Wednesday by the ‘Mundo Deportivo’.

Neymar left Barca in a world record move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017 but has been persistently linked to a possible return to the Camp Nou.

“Everybody knows ‘Ney’ (Neymar), we all know the affection we have for him in the dressing room. His ability is indisputable and he still has so much to show. He will always be welcome in the changing room, we appreciate him a lot,” Luis Suarez, 33, recovering from right knee surgery. However, he also pointed out that it is ‘complicated’ to talk about players joining Barcelona at this time of crisis with the coronavirus pandemic.

“But I can talk about players, and these are huge players,” Suarez commented when asked by the paper to discuss the rumours linking the 28-year-old Neymar with a Barcelona return.

The Uruguayan also had warm words for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, the 22-year-old Argentine whose name also been associated with a move to Catalonia.

“Lautaro is a player who is progressing in Italy, he is a flexible centre-forward, with spectacular moves and that shows what a great a striker he is,” Suarez said.

Questioned about how any eventual new signings would fit in Suarez said: “There will always be a healthy rivalry between us, and while we are all focused on the same objective, that is winning, any player who comes in to help the team achieve its aims will always be welcome.”

