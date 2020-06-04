Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered inspection of a disputed site in Nabarangpur district where illegal quarrying was being carried out without the approval of the government.

It was alleged that a firm was quarrying stones from Ushigam village in Papadahandi tehasil without getting valid approval and environmental clearance from the authorities concerned.

Taking up a petition on the issue, the NGT has issued a notice to the firm and directed a joint inspection of the site. It also empowered the state government to take action against the firm with regard to the alleged illegal quarrying.

“Before proceeding further in the matter, we deem it essential to constitute a Committee comprising the Nabarangpur Collector, the Divisional Forest Officer and the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).”

“The committee shall visit the site and submit a factual and action taken report on the various aspects highlighted by the applicant in the application,” the order said.

The order said that legal action and halting of quarrying work could be considered post inspection. The NGT order said, “In the event it is found that the permit has been granted without obtaining environmental clearance, consent to establish and consent to operate, the OSPCB shall be at liberty to take appropriate action against the respondent in accordance with law and prohibit further activity apart from imposing necessary environmental compensation.”

The tribunal also allowed the applicant to be present during the inspection to maintain transparency. The NGT said, “In order to make the inspection more effective, we permit the applicant to be present during the inspection. For this purpose the committee shall issue notice upon the applicant giving the time and date of the inspection.”

Earlier, the villagers had opposed such permission in their area and had also filed PILs and moved to the High Court on the matter. Later, the operations undertaken by another company in the area had been stopped. The litigant had claimed that works carried out by the firm was in violation of several laws.