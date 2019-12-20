Lakhanpur: Villagers of Sansaritikra under the banner of Maa Ambika Mahila Group moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT), opposing construction of an ash pond by Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) at Banharpalli under Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district.

Acting on the complaint, the NGT has directed the Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and Jharsuguda Collector to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Besides, the tribunal sought immediate action if ash pond is not constructed as per ash pond rules and directed the authorities to submit a report before the next date of hearing January 20.

According to Ambika Group, the ash pond was constructed at 20 metres from the habitation and this violated the environmental rules. The rules of SPCB provide for construction of ash pond at a distance of 500 metres from the water level of Hirakud reservoir. The ash pond constructed by OPGC violates this rule, alleged Ambika Group.

While the public hearing was held for extension of OPGC Unit 3 and 4, no hearing was done for acquisition of land to construct an ash pond. The group alleged that the ash pond would pollute the environment along with agricultural land, pond and dams.

Without settling the issue, acquisition of land was done by the company management in Tilia village for the ash pond. Villagers with the help of Ambika SHG filed a complaint at the NGT.

To put pressure on the villagers, OPGC with a platoon of police Monday started the construction of the ash pond, without seeking the views of the villagers.

However, the villagers protested the construction work. As a result, OPGC stopped construction of the ash pond and assured the villagers to arrange discussions with the administration.

Last Tuesday, a tripartite meeting was held between the district administration, the OPGC management and Sansaritikra villagers. Collector Saroj Kumar Samal, Sub-Collector Siv Toppe, SP Aswini Kumar Mohanty, Additional SP NC Dandsena IIC Prasant Meher, Tahsildar Joshnarani Sahoo and OPGC officials like Pradeep Patro, P. Koresh Patra were present at the meeting. The villagers demanded appropriate compensation with environmental protection to their village and river.

After the meeting, Samal reviewed the construction of the water treatment plant constructed by the OPGC, but knowing about the sub-standard material used in the construction of the treatment plant, he warned the officials of OPGC.

During the visit of Samal, the villagers shared their allegations with him. According to the villagers, the ashplant will pollute river water and generate health hazards for villagers. They said it the ash pond which destroys the road and water bodies of their village. Health, communication and drinking water are adversely affected by the fly ash.

They questioned the Collector in such a situation how the state government even thinks about constructing an ash pond.

The Collector said OPGC is a government organisation. The government wants to construct the ash pond. He requested the villagers to support the construction work, without making inconvenience.

Samal assured villagers, he will look into the matter that how the ash pond will be constructed without affecting the environment. “I will discuss with the higher authorities of OPGC on the matter”, added Samal.