Sambalpur: The construction of Sambalpur-Tileibani stretch of National Highway-53 in this district has run into trouble with allegations of severe irregularities and sub-standard works, a report said. The project is worth Rs390 crores.

Reports added that a new consultancy firm is now carrying out the construction works of the highway after a firm Punj Lloyd backed out of the project citing various problems. The new consultancy agency has missed the deadline and is reportedly under pressure to finish the work soon.

Notably, the highway construction started after the district administration acquired land for the four laning of the highway in 2016-17. Over 15,000 trees were chopped off to make way for construction of the highway.

Taking advantage of the situation, the consultancy agency is trying to finish up the work anyway for which it is using sub-standard construction materials in the road construction, residents alleged. The firm is allegedly using fly-ash to fill up the craters on the highway instead of using murram and soil. Residents fear that the highway work may not last long as the firm is using a wrong mixture of cement mortars in violation of guidelines.

The fear of the residents is not unfounded as even Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gangadev had raised doubts on the delay and irregularities in construction of the highway and written to Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. The locals had lodged complaints at the local office of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

Residents alleged that the firm has dumped the fly-ash on the highway which has grown to the size of a hill. The fly-ash dust flies in the air and pollutes the houses and shops on the roadsides. The firm is using the fly-ash to fill up all types of craters ranging from 10 metres to 1 metre.

Later, the firm is using rollers to level the craters without sprinkling water on them. The firm while carrying out the works has filled up various water bodies and drains flowing alongside the highway. It has also neglected in putting up information plaques near diversions and intersection for which mishaps have become frequent occurrence on the highway. The NHAI has hired an agency to supervise the construction work but it has failed to do so.

When contacted, B Venkateshwar, project director of NHAI said that a probe will be undertaken to ascertain the veracity of the complaints of irregularities filed by the residents.

PNN