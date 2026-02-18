Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at improving pedestrian safety and easing traffic congestion, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced plans to construct a 500-metre skywalk connecting Palasuni and Rasulgarh in Bhubaneswar. The project is estimated to cost Rs 20 crore.

The announcement was made through the official X handle of NHAI’s regional office, describing the initiative as a major step toward ensuring safer roads in the state capital. The proposed skywalk is expected to provide pedestrians with a secure, well-lit and convenient pathway across the busy stretch, which often witnesses heavy vehicular movement.

The elevated corridor is expected to streamline traffic flow by reducing pedestrian crossings at ground level, thereby minimising congestion and enhancing overall road safety. Once completed, the skywalk is likely to benefit daily commuters and residents in the area.