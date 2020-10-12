Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Monday issued notice to the Secretary of Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry and Odisha Chief Secretary seeking an action-taken report (ATR) in connection with the explosion at an IOCL petrol pump near Raj Bhawan here October 7.

The rights body sought the ATR while hearing a plea filed by human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. The NHRC has directed the authorities to submit their reposes within four weeks of the receipt of the order.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has informed about stringent action against the person found to be allowing negligence resulting in the blast that killed one person while left many injured. He said that stringent Sections like 304 of IPC corresponding to causing death by negligence will be added in the FIR if found any negligence during the course of investigations.

Sources also revealed that none of the officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) were present during the refilling work on the day of mishap.

On the other hand, several videos reportedly shot a few hours before the explosion at the LPG tank have exposed lapses during the refilling work on the day of the mishap. In the videos, the workers were seen engaged in the work without any safety gears. The family members of the deceased Satya Nayak and missing Simanchala Parida have also alleged lapses during the work at the spot.