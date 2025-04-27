Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police (SP) regarding the case of a woman who allegedly killed her two daughters before committing suicide.

The NHRC Friday directed the SP to submit the ATR within four weeks. According to reports, a 34-year-old woman from Pokariapada village under Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district allegedly committed suicide after killing her two physically disabled daughters by throwing them into a village pond last October.

Acting on a petition filed by human rights defender Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex rights panel issued the direction. The complainant, Tripathy, alleged that the victim, Jhili Parida, was tortured by her in-laws for dowry and further abuse after giving birth to two disabled daughters.

Facing extreme cruelty, especially after her in-laws allegedly attempted to kill the children, she threw both her daughters, aged 4 and 2 years, into the village pond October 7 last year. The woman later hanged herself from a tree.

The deceased woman’s brother, Madhav, filed an FIR at Kujang police station detailing the abuse and the tragic incident.

“Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Superintendent of Police, Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, calling for an Action Taken Report within four weeks,” stated the commission in its direction.

PNN