Chhatrapur: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought action report from the Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan and Superintendent of Police Harish BC over the alleged torture and death of the disabled daily wager Sushant Sahu while in ‘police custody’.

The NHRC Tuesday directed the top district officials to file their replies within three days after receiving a complaint from the Human Rights Front (HRF), a voluntary outfit based in the state, questioning the safety of the accused detained by the police for interrogation in the police station.

Notably, the family members of Sahu alleged police of mercilessly torturing him causing serious injuries during his stay at the Kabisuryanagar police custody. He was eventually declared dead by the doctors at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital Monday.

Sahu was undergoing treatment at the Kabisuryanagar hospital before being shifted to MKCG MCH in Berhampur.

The Southern Range IG of Police Niti Shekhar, in a formal letter had ordered Ganjam SP to execute the suspension of three police staff Monday including transfer of all other staff of the Kabisuryanagar PS and Balichhai Outpost after conducting preliminary investigations.