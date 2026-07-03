New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the alleged inhuman treatment of toddlers by caregivers at a daycare centre operating on the premises of an IT company in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Observing that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued notices to the Karnataka Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

According to the NHRC, the incident came to light after a Child Helpline official received videos purportedly depicting cruelty towards toddlers of professionals working at the campus who had left their children at the facility while on duty.

As per the media reports, the videos allegedly showed caregivers placing toddlers inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locking them inside toilets to silence them, forcing them to sit on western-style commodes and threatening them whenever they cried.

The NHRC further noted that the daycare facility has been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

The alleged incidents surfaced after videos purportedly showing abuse inside the childcare centre circulated on social media and were forwarded to the Child Welfare Committee.

Earlier, Capgemini had announced the temporary closure of its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru, saying that the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families remain its foremost priority.

The company had said it was cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts.

Police had registered an FIR at the HAL Police Station against five caregivers under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The accused were identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.

Meanwhile, the investigation has gathered pace and one of the five accused, identified as Vijayalakshmi, has been arrested while another has been detained by the HAL Police.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, and efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding accused.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has asserted that the government has “zero tolerance” for crimes involving children and said daycare centres must strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including proper background verification of staff.

Police are continuing to verify the authenticity of the videos, examine CCTV footage, record statements of parents and witnesses, and gather further evidence.