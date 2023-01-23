Keonjhar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought details regarding the death of a woman doctor posted at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Baneikala under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district. The apex rights body has passed the order on Case No-45 filed by human rights activist Himanshu Sekhar Nayak on the death of Dr Subhashree Kar. The commission in its order has asked the Keonjhar SP to file the report within four weeks.

Notably, Dr Kar participated in the ‘Zero Nite Celebrations’ with her co-workers on New Year’s Eve, December 31. However, she was found dead in a room of her residence the next day. The door was locked from the inside and police had to break in to recover the body.