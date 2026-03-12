Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Wednesday asked the state government to furnish reports within four weeks on the alleged lack of basic amenities in and around Ward-56 of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The apex rights body’s move came while hearing a plea filed by advocate Akshaya Kumar Pandey and a few residents of the locality.

In the petition, they alleged that though Ward-56 has been a part of the civic body for decades now, over 50,000 residents continue to suffer due to a lack of basic amenities such as drainage, pucca roads, streetlights and bus services.

They also raised concerns over the unsafe condition of the Kuakhai river bridge, unrestricted heavy vehicle movement on it, and the alleged negligence of authorities towards the issue, which they claim violates their fundamental and human rights.

Seeking urgent intervention from the NHRC, the petitioners urged the rights body to issue directions to the authorities concerned to provide essential facilities and ensure the safety of residents at the earliest.

“These issues directly implicate Article 21 of the Constitution of India, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty,” the NHRC observed.

The apex rights body asked the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Principal Secretary of the Commerce and Transport department, Cuttack Collector, and CMC Commissioner to submit reports on the issue within four weeks.