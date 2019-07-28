Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried pre-dawn raids at four places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla town Sunday.

Police sources said NIA sleuths assisted by the state police and the CRPF carried out raids at the residences of four traders engaged in cross LoC trade.

“Last week, the NIA sleuths had carried out raids in Srinagar, Pulwama and Sopore town. These raids are part of the terror funding investigation being carried out by the NIA,” sources said.

A prominent local businessman, Zahoor Watali and many separatist leaders have been arrested by the NIA in connection with the terror funding investigation so far.

IANS