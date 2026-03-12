Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district as part of its probe into a terror conspiracy case, officials said.

The raids were conducted at Mohalla Khorinar and Hari-Surankote in connection with a case related to a terror conspiracy involving the recovery of arms and ammunition, including a pistol and two grenades, from two people in the border district in 2024, they said.

The NIA had already filed a chargesheet against the accused — Abdul Aziz and Munawar Hussain — along with their Pakistani handler Nazir Hussain in April last year.