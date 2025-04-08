New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations, linked with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Satinderjit Singh aka Goldy Brar, across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

NIA teams conducted extensive searches on the premises belonging to suspects and accused associated with Goldy Brar and US-based gangster Randeep Malik in the case relating to the December 2024 grenade attacks at Warehouse Club and Human Club in Sector 29 in Gurugram.

Several electronic and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches conducted at eight locations in various districts of the two states, the NIA said in a statement.

The materials are being examined by the NIA for clues to the entire conspiracy behind the bombing incident, in which arms, ammunition and explosive materials were seized from the accused involved in the attack.

Soon after the grenade attack, gangster Rohit Godara had taken responsibility through a social media post.

Subsequently, investigations by the NIA had exposed Malik and designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar, who had earlier threatened and attempted to extort money from the club owners, to have masterminded the grenade attacks. The probe into the case, registered on January 2, is continuing.

Goldy Brar is accused of the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Brar, a native of Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Goldy Brar has been listed among Canada’s 25 most-wanted fugitives in the country.

Wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Goldy Brar’s name figured in the ‘Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Program’. His life-sized cutout among all 25 fugitives was displayed at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square in 2023.

IANS