Mumbai: Famous TV actress Nia Sharma is known for her bold personality in the industry.

Nia often shares her bold pictures and videos on social media.

Recently, Nia was in the news for the second season of her web series Jamai Raja 2.0. This time too, she is going to be seen with her co-actor Ravi Dubey.

Presently, Nia has shared a bold video in which she is seen running in the beach wearing a bikini. This video of the actress has gone viral.

The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress wrote ‘13 Beaches’ in the caption while sharing the video.

This is not the first time that Nia has come into the limelight for her boldness. She always keeps her fans updated. She shares her sizzling photos and videos for her fans.

Prior to this, Nia shared a picture on Instagram from one of her recent photoshoots where she was seen flaunting her makeup, and definitely, her makeup was so on point Nia went all bold with her makeup this time with bronze base, winged eyeliner, and lashed up eyes.

Nia has revealed the truth behind getting her toning bikini body. Nia had eaten nothing for two days to get a stunning bikini body. This is because she wanted to give the perfect shot for the show.