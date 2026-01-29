Bhubaneswar: A day after a bomb explosion in the Sundarpada area under the Airfield police station here, which rendered four persons critically injured, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday began a probe into the matter, suspecting a larger conspiracy.

According to sources, the NIA team has questioned the house owner as part of the ongoing investigation.

The team will also interrogate Shahnawaz Malik and others who sustained grievous injuries, once they recover.

Besides, the NIA team has also visited the blast site to gather intelligence as part of their preliminary investigation.

“After the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that they were preparing the bomb to undertake some criminal activity.

Shahnawaz and his associate Amaya Malik, who were involved in making the bomb, are history-sheeters.

After they recover, we will take legal action against them.

During the investigation, we have also seized some incriminating articles from the location,” said Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena.

Significantly, the explosion took place at a building in the Azad Nagar area of Sundarpada when Shahnawaz, Amaya and two others were binding a crude bomb, and it accidentally exploded, causing injuries to four persons.

Following the blast, fire and local police teams reached the spot to extinguish the blaze.

The injured persons were rushed to a local hospital, and a scientific team reached the post to conduct a thorough probe.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.