Jeypore: A two-member team from National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Jeypore in Koraput district Thursday to interrogate arrested Maoist leader Dubasi Shankar Baburao.

A DSP and an inspector from NIA, Kolkata, approached the Jeypore SDJM court to take the Maoist leader into custody for interrogation. The hardcore Maoist leader has been lodged in Boipariguda jail.

It may be noted that in February, 2012, Maoists had triggered an explosion in Chitrakonda area, targeting BSF jawans. Four BSF jawans were killed in the explosion while two others were critically wounded.

The NIA has taken up this investigation. The agency came to know that the arrested Maoist leader Dubasi has links with this explosion. Meanwhile, the NIA has moved a petition at the Jeypore SDJM court to interrogate the Maoist leader.

In the petition, the NIA has stated that it would interrogate the ultra in the Jeypore jail. However, the court has not taken any decision in this regard, said public prosecutor Shailaja Pattnaik.

Notably, a team of BSF jawans was coming in an SUV to Chitrakonda in 2012 for a combing operation.

While on their way, Left wing ultras triggered an IED and indiscriminately fired at the jawans.Four jawans were killed. Dubasi carrying a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh on his head was arrested in Ramgiri in September this year.

There are 32 cases against him in Andhra Pradesh; 24 cases in Telangana; 19 cases in Malkangiri and Koraput.

PNN