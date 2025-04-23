New Delhi: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by an Inspector General Wednesday reached terror-hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

The team would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday’s dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were killed in cold blood, the sources said.

The anti-terror agency’s team visited the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, the spot of Tuesday’s deadly terrorist strike, they said.

A group of terrorists on Tuesday afternoon gunned down male tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking with their families at the meadow touted as ‘Mini Switzerland’ for its serene beauty.

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the gruesome attack.

The trio, identified as Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said.

The sketches were prepared with the help of the survivors’ description of the attackers, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

PTI