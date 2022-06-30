New Delhi: Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, the two prime accused who killed Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, will be brought to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The central probe agency has taken over the investigation of the gruesome murder.

They will be produced before Delhi court. The NIA sources said that both the accused would be brought to the national capital in most confidential manner. The security agencies have doubts that different groups can attack them and hence they are taking it seriously.

Ghous, in 2014 went to Karachi where he came in contact with the Dawat-e-Islami organization. Since then he was in touch with them.

Both the accused after hacking Kanhaiya Lal to death recorded the video saying they were taking revenge on insult to Islam. Later they posted the video on social media.

In the viral video, one of the two accused could be heard saying, “I will make the video viral when I accomplish my goal to teach a lesson to the accused who has shown disrespect to our God.”

The incident sent panic waves across the country and Rajasthan Government immediately shut down internet services for a day to avoid untoward incident.