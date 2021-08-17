Hyderabad: For Telugu actress Nidhhi Agerwal, it is going to be a working birthday Tuesday.

“I think I am going to be shooting. Maybe celebrate with friends, family, and go to the temple. Just being grateful for the year I have had and the year that is to come,” Agerwal, who turned 26, said.

A busy birthday it may be, but the iSmart Shankar actress said the lockdown, which was only recently lifted, gave her a lot of time to be with her family.

“The year that went by for me was so amazing,” Agerwal said. “I am grateful to have had such a wonderful year. I know the pandemic was going on and so many things that were unfortunate were going on, but in the middle of all of that, I spent time with my family and I signed some great projects that I am a part of. I am personally and professionally in a great space, so I am grateful for the year I had.”

Agerwal is at present shooting for the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu with Pawan Kalyan. She has another Telugu project as well with Ashok Galla. The shoot for it is nearing its end. Apart from these films, she is working in an untitled Tamil film in which she stars alongside Udhayanidhi Stalin.