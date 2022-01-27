Lagos: Health authorities in Nigeria said they have activated the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever emergency operations centre in response to the recent Lassa fever outbreak in some parts of the country.

This became necessary given the increase in the number of confirmed Lassa fever cases across the country and a joint risk assessment with partners and sister agencies, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in a statement Wednesday.

A total of 115 confirmed cases with 26 deaths have been reported from 30 local government areas of 11 states as of Sunday since the beginning of this year, Xinhua news agency reported citing NCDC.

The NCDC said it remains committed to supporting state public health teams to achieve the goal of reducing Lassa fever case fatality rate to a single digit, preventing and responding to public health threats.

Lassa fever is reportedly transmitted when saliva, urine and excreta of rats come into contact with humans. In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms as malaria.

IANS