Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur in some parts of Odisha during February 3 and 4 under the impact of western disturbance, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar informed Monday.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD regional centre said that the minimum (night) temperature will rise and Cold Wave conditions that had thrown the life of people out of gear will recede in the state from tonight.

Cold Wave conditions prevailed at one or two places over the districts of North Interior Odisha. Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog occurred at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri and Gajapati of South Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha. The night temperatures were appreciably below normal at most places over South Odisha, at a few places over North Odisha and below normal at a few places over North Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over North Interior Odisha, the mid-day bulletin stated.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 29.0oC was recorded at Chhatrapur and the lowest minimum (night) temperature of 7.0oC was recorded at Phulbani of Kandhamal in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Monday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Ganjam.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal and Kalahandi.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Dense fog very is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Kandhamal.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar and at one or two places over the rest districts of North Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Thundershower with lighting is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 4.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha & at a few places over the districts of South Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Thundershower with lighting very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and hailstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Temperature Forecast:

Minimum (night) temperature is very likely rise by 3 oC to 5 oC during the next three to four days over the districts of Odisha.

PNN