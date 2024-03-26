Mumbai: Nimrat Kaur spent a splendid Holi in Bikaner, Rajasthan and for detox the actress is gorging on some “gujiya” and basking in morning sun.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nimrat Tuesday shared a string of pictures from her getaway in Bikaner.

The actress first shared a picture of her coffee mug.

The second image was of a “gujiya”, which Nimrat tagged as “post Holi detox”.

The actress then shared a selfie, where she was seen basking in the morning sun and captioned it: “subah ki dhoop”.

Nimrat did not share if she was in Rajasthan for a shoot or for vacation.

Talking about work, Nimrat first starred in Anurag Kashyap’s production Peddlers. She gained the spotlight with The Lunchbox starring late actor Irrfan Khan and was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

In 2015, she also worked on international series such as ‘Homeland’, where she played the recurring role of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Tasneem Qureishi in the fourth season. She was also seen in the American series ‘Wayward Pines’.

Nimrat will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Diana Penty in Section 84, a courtroom drama, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film follows the journey of a retired politician who tries to recover his previous glory.