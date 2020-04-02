Berhampur: Ganjam Police arrested nine people while they were on the verge of performing ‘Danda Nacha’ at two different places in the district thereby flouting the COVID-19 social distancing norms by the government.

Some participants of the ‘Danda Nacha’ of Palakasandha village under Gangapur police limits gathered in front of a temple and were conducting a Puja, according to sources. Acting on a tip-off, the police officials raided and picked up five Danduas. However, another managed to escape.

In a separate incident, the Gangapur police conducted another raid at Balibhaga village under Natenga Panchayat and arrested four persons while they were preparing for observe the ‘Danda Nacha’.

It’s worth mentioning, the state government has banned all religious and ritualistic ceremonies involving the congregation of people to counter the spread of deadly coronavirus.

PNN