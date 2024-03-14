Bhubaneswar: In two separate incidents, the Commissionerate Police has arrested nine historysheeters when they were planning to burgle houses in Bhubaneswar, an official said, Wednesday.

In the first incident, Chandrasekharpur police officials, acting on a tipoff, raided a secluded location near Rail Auditorium in Bhubaneswar and nabbed four persons when they were planning to carry out burglaries late Tuesday night.

“We took four persons into custody, while another managed to flee the place. All four had earlier been booked for crimes like thefts. Efforts are on to nab him at the earliest,” said Chandrasekharpur inspector in-charge (IIC) Prakash Chandra Majhi.

In the second case, Badagada police officials took five persons into custody when they found assembled at Basughai to hatch a conspiracy for burgling houses late Tuesday night.

“They were planning to burgle houses when we arrested them. All are history-sheeters,” said Badagada IIC Trupti Ranjan Nayak.

